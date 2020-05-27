Ahead of Playbill’s May 30 Movie Night, Revisit Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn on Broadway

From rehearsal to opening night, look back at the stage adaptation of the classic musical, starring Bryce Pinkham, Corbin Bleu, and more.

There’ll be plenty to be thankful for when Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn streams for free May 30 at 8 PM ET during a watch party co-hosted by Playbill, Concord Theatricals, Roundabout Theatre, and BroadwayHD. Ahead of the watch party, Playbill is taking a look back at the Broadway musical.

Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn opened at Studio 54 October 6, 2016. The musical, directed by Gordon Greenberg, played 38 previews and 117 performances before closing January 15, 2017, earning a Tony Award nomination for Denis Jones’ choreography.

Inspired by the 1942 Academy Award-winning film of the same title, Holiday Inn tells the story of Jim, who leaves the bright lights of show business behind to settle down on his farmhouse in Connecticut—but life just isn’t the same without a bit of song and dance. Jim’s luck takes a spectacular turn when he meets Linda, a spirited schoolteacher with talent to spare. Together they turn the farmhouse into a fabulous inn with sensational performances to celebrate each holiday, from Thanksgiving to the Fourth of July. But when Jim’s best friend, Ted, tries to lure Linda away to be his new dance partner in Hollywood, will Jim be able to salvage his latest chance at love?

Ahead of Playbill’s May 30 Movie Night, Revisit Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn on Broadway Ahead of Playbill’s May 30 Movie Night, Revisit Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn on Broadway 38 PHOTOS

Holiday Inn starred Bryce Pinkham as Jim Hardy, Lora Lee Gayer as Linda Mason, Megan Lawrence as Louise, Megan Sikora as Lila Dixon, Corbin Bleu as Ted Hanover, Lee Wilkof as Danny, and Morgan Gao as Charlie Winslow. Rounding out the ensemble were Malik Akil, Will Burton, Darien Crago, Matt Meigs, Shina Ann Morris, Drew Redington, Catherine Ricafort, Amanda Rose, Jonalyn Saxer, Samantha Sturm, Amy Van Norstrand, Travis Ward-Osborne, Paige Williams, Victor Wisehart, Kevin Worley, and Borris York.

With music and lyrics by Irving Berlin and book by Gordon Greenberg and Chad Hodge, the production featured set design by Anna Louizos, costume design by Alejo Vietti, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, and sound design by Keith Caggiano with stage management by Michael J. Passaro, Pat Sosnow, and Kate Dial. For the complete cast and creative team, visit PlaybillVault.com/HolidayInn.

Click here to access the stream. Holiday Inn will be available for 48 hours following the live viewing party. Viewers are encouraged to support industry professionals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic by making a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund by visiting this link.

Theatre lovers can follow along with Playbill Twitter and Instagram, and Irving Berlin Twitter and Instagram, for trivia, fun facts, and giveaways throughout the event. Use the hashtag #HolidayInnMusical on social media to join the fun.