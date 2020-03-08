Ahead of Plaza Suite, Look Back at Other Neil Simon Shows on Broadway

The revival of the Simon comedy, starring Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker, will begin performances March 13.

Following its engagement at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre, Plaza Suite, starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, will begin performances on Broadway March 13. The Neil Simon comedy is set to officially open at the Hudson Theatre April 18.

Throughout his bountiful career, Simon became the most commercially successful American playwright in the latter half of the 20th century, creating hits ranging from plays such as Barefoot in the Park, The Odd Couple, and California Suite to musical collaborations on hits including Little Me, Sweet Charity, and Promises, Promises.

In 1983, the former Alvin Theatre on 52nd Street was re-christened the Neil Simon in conjunction with the Broadway debut of Brighton Beach Memoirs, honoring the dramatist for his contributions to the American theatre.

