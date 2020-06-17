Ahead of the Antonyo Awards, a Look at the Nominees for Best Play, Musical, and Revival

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Ahead of the Antonyo Awards, a Look at the Nominees for Best Play, Musical, and Revival
By Marc J. Franklin
Jun 17, 2020
 
The awards ceremony, celebrating Black theatre artists and contributors from the Broadway and Off-Broadway community, is set for June 19.
Antonyo Awards_Logo_HR

Broadway Black is set to commemorate Juneteenth with its inaugural presentation of the Antonyo Awards. The award nominations, celebrating Black theatre artists and contributors from the Broadway and Off-Broadway community, were revealed by Bryan Terrell Clark and Kristolyn Lloyd June 9, hours after the announcement of the June 19 virtual ceremony.

“We decided on Juneteenth for the awards, as it is a more accurate date of freedom from slavery for Black Americans,” Broadway Black Founder Drew Shade explained. “The Antonyos honor contributors to Black theatre, from actors to stage and company managers, administrators, and designers. Everyone in our community deserves to be acknowledged in what we hope will be a funny, authentic, celebratory event that is for us, by us.”

Ahead of the awards, take a look at the nominated productions and click here for the complete list of nominees.

A Look at the Antonyo Award Nominees for Best Play, Musical, and Revival

A Look at the Antonyo Award Nominees for Best Play, Musical, and Revival

21 PHOTOS
Best play.jpg
Best Play
one in two_The New Group_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
one in two Monique Carboni
Toni Stone_Roundabout_Off-Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Toni Stone Joan Marcus
0307.Kara Young in All the Natalie Portmans.jpg
All the Natalie Portmans
Toni Lachelle Pollitt, Nikkole Salter, and Kristin Dodson in <i>Stew</i>
Stew Jeremy Daniel
BLKS_MCC Theater_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
BLKS Deen van Meer
Paris_Atlantic Theatre Company_Off Broadway_2020_X_HR
Paris Ahron R. Foster
Best Musical.jpg
Best Musical
The_Secret_Life_Of_Bees_Atlantic_Theater_Company_Production_Photos_2019_HR
The Secret Life of Bees Ahron R. Foster
A_Strange_Loop_Playwrights_Horizons_Production_Photos_2019_HR
A Strange Loop Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.