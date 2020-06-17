Ahead of the Antonyo Awards, a Look at the Nominees for Best Play, Musical, and Revival

The awards ceremony, celebrating Black theatre artists and contributors from the Broadway and Off-Broadway community, is set for June 19.

Broadway Black is set to commemorate Juneteenth with its inaugural presentation of the Antonyo Awards. The award nominations, celebrating Black theatre artists and contributors from the Broadway and Off-Broadway community, were revealed by Bryan Terrell Clark and Kristolyn Lloyd June 9, hours after the announcement of the June 19 virtual ceremony. “We decided on Juneteenth for the awards, as it is a more accurate date of freedom from slavery for Black Americans,” Broadway Black Founder Drew Shade explained. “The Antonyos honor contributors to Black theatre, from actors to stage and company managers, administrators, and designers. Everyone in our community deserves to be acknowledged in what we hope will be a funny, authentic, celebratory event that is for us, by us.” Ahead of the awards, take a look at the nominated productions and click here for the complete list of nominees.

