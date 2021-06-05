Aida's Heather Headley, Sherie Rene Scott, Adam Pascal, More Reunite on Stars in the House June 5

By Andrew Gans
Jun 05, 2021
 
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, reunites cast members from the original 2000 Broadway production of Disney's Aida June 5.

Guests include Tony winner Heather Headley (who played Aida), Sherie Rene Scott (Amneris), Adam Pascal (Radames), John Hickok (Zoser), Tyrees Allen (Amonasro), Daniel Oreskes (Pharoah), and Schele Williams (Nehebka). Williams is also set to direct a revival of the Elton John-Tim Rice musical. Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

Sherie Rene Scott, Adam Pascal and Heather Headley in <i>Aida</i>
Sherie Rene Scott, Adam Pascal and Heather Headley in Aida Greg Gorman

The previously announced Dreamgirls concert reunion, originally set for June 5, will be presented on a new date to be announced.

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.

Aida opened at The Palace Theatre on March 23, 2000.

11 PHOTOS
Heather Headley in <i>Aida</i>
Heather Headley Joan Marcus
Heather Headley
Heather Headley Joan Marcus
Adam Pascal and Heather Headley
Adam Pascal and Heather Headley Joan Marcus
Adam Pascal and Heather Headley
Adam Pascal and Heather Headley Joan Marcus
Sherie Rene Scott
Sherie Rene Scott Joan Marcus
Adam Pascal
Adam Pascal Greg Gorman
Heather Headley
Heather Headley Joan Marcus
Sherie Rene Scott
Sherie Rene Scott Joan Marcus
Sherie Rene Scott, Adam Pascal, and Heather Headley
Sherie Rene Scott, Adam Pascal, and Heather Headley Greg Gorman
Heather Headley and the company
Heather Headley and the company Joan Marcus
