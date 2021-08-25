Ailey All Access Returns This Fall With New Lineup of Digital Programming, Including Mass, Cry, More

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's free offerings include performance broadcasts and fitness classes.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s Ailey All Access programming returns August 25 with a new lineup of free performance broadcasts, fitness classes, and more. The initiatives launched at the start of the COVID-19 shutdown to provide arts workers and fans around the world with access to dance from home.

The series kicks off with Ella and Mass (August 25) as part of Robert Battle’s 10 year anniversary as Ailey’s artistic director. In addition, viewers can watch a video of two young students representing Ailey Arts In Education AileyCamps in New York and Kansas City narrate highlights of the book for young readers My Story, My Dance: Robert Battle’s Journey to Alvin Ailey.

Back-to-School (September 8) will highlight young dancers from The Ailey School, including a duet choreographed by Freddie Moore, set to “Hallelu” by Toshi Reagon, as well as a performance by Clifton Brown and dancers from The Ailey School in Bird Lives!.

Next is Jamar Roberts’ A Jam Session For Troubling Times (September 22), which celebrates the centennial of saxophonist and composer Charlie “Bird” Parker, followed by Roberts’ Holding Space (October 6). Then, a film adaption of Jacqueline Green performing Ailey’s 16-minute solo Cry (October 20) will celebrate the piece’s 50th anniversary.

Filmed at Wave Hill, Testament (November 3) weaves together personal experiences and an original score by composer Damien Sneed, associate artistic director Matthew Rushing, company member and assistant to the rehearsal director Clifton Brown and former company member Yusha-Marie Sorzano. The piece is a tribute to Ailey’s Revelations.

The Ailey All Access fall series concludes November 17 with a program highlighting the works premiered during the 2021 Ailey Spring gala virtual broadcast: Hope, Promise, Future, and For Four.

The Ailey Extension’s Kids & Teens Sunday Dance Series returns September 19–December 12 to keep kids ages 5-17 moving throughout the fall. Children ages 5-11 can join virtual hip-hop and ballet classes from wherever they are to learn the fundamentals of dance as they develop coordination and musicality. Students ages 12-14 and 15-17 can explore ballet, contemporary, and/or hip-hop styles during in-studio classes with a small group of their peers. For more information and to enroll in the full 12-week session or register to drop-in to one of the weekly classes, click here .