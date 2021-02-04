Aimie Atkinson Goes Goth for Beetlejuice on The Theatre Channel

The West End star talks about singing “Dead Mom” in a behind-the-scenes interview.

West End star Aimie Atkinson is ready set for her performance of “Dead Mom” from Beetlejuice in Episode 2 of The Theatre Channel. “You can see from [my hair and makeup], it gives you a nod of what we were doing,” the performer says in a behind-the-scenes interview above. “All the goth teenage angst. It looks amazing... so far it looks really cool.”

Episode 2 of The Theatre Channel focuses on horror musicals. Additional performers in the installment include Ria Jones singing “Last Midnight” from Into The Woods and Trevor Dion Nicholas taking on “The Time Warp” from The Rocky Horror Show.

Atkinson (Six) most recently starred in the U.K. premiere of Pretty Woman as Vivian. The show opened just two weeks prior to the shutdown, so it was a shock when theatres closed. “You lose a bit of yourself as a performer when you’re not doing it, because it is you, that’s who you are....to be doing [it] again is magical.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the star shares memories about the first musical she saw (hint: Andrew Lloyd Webber), reveals her connection to The Theatre Café, and offers some advice for artists struggling in the pandemic.

The Theatre Channel includes a mix of popular musical theatre songs set in a café, bar, or restaurant, that are individually re-imagined and filmed on location in London. Other episodes feature numbers from fan-favorite, horror, and winter holiday musicals. Episode 5, due February 19 , will look back at Broadway classics. Social distancing procedures were in place while filming, in accordance with the latest guidelines.