Ain't Too Proud Cancels December 14 Broadway Performance Due to Breakthrough COVID Case

The Temptations jukebox musical reopened after the shutdown October 16.

The Broadway production of Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of The Temptations has canceled its December 14 performance, citing a breakthrough COVID-19 case among the company.

The jukebox musical, featuring a book by Dominique Morisseau, had resumed performances in October, having been shut down along with the rest of Broadway in March 2020 due to the pandemic. Returning as the show's five leads are Nik Walker as Otis Williams, James Harkness as Paul Williams, Jawan M. Jackson as Melvin Franklin, Matt Manuel as David Ruffin, and Jelani Remy as Eddie Kendricks.

The company also features Esther Antoine, Saint Aubyn, E. Clayton Cornelious, J. Daughtry, Tiffany Francés, Taylor Symone Jackson, Jahi Kearse, Darius Jordan Lee, Jarvis B. Manning Jr., Morgan McGhee, Joshua Morgan, Aaron Patterson, Christian Thompson, Sir Brock Warren, Correy West, Drew Wildman Foster, Curtis Wiley, and Candice Marie Woods.

All ticket holders will be refunded at their point of purchase.

A string of Broadway shows—including Wicked, Mrs. Doubtfire, Chicago, and Freestyle Love Supreme—have had to cancel performances day-of as COVID infections swell once again, with many citing breakthrough cases directly.