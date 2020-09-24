Ain't Too Proud Cast and BD Wong to Celebrate Rosie's Theater Kids as Fall Gala Goes Virtual

Rosie O'Donnell will host the evening's festivities.

Rosie O’Donnell will amplify the voices of young people alongside the cast of Ain’t Too Proud, Tony winner BD Wong, and more in a virtual spotlight on Rosie’s Theater Kids.

Together We Rise - Zoom In: Rise Up!, which replaces the organization’s annual fall gala, will be hosted by Rosie October 21 at 7 PM ET. The celebration will feature RTKids honoring a moment of change in the U.S. through song, dance, and spoken word.

Tickets are available to anyone who makes a donation of any size by visiting RosiesTheaterKids.com .

RTKids was launched in 2003 at PS 51, a Title I public school bordering on the theatre district. Together with O’Donnell, Artistic and Executive Director Lori Klinger developed PS Broadway, RTKids foundational program. Over the years since its debut, RTKids has blossomed to include ACTE II (A Commitment to Excellence), which includes performing arts instruction, life skills development, academic tutoring, and college and financial aid guidance and support at Maravel Arts Center, RTKids’ home base.

