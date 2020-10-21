Ain't Too Proud Cast, BD Wong, More Celebrate Rosie's Theater Kids October 21

Rosie O'Donnell hosts the virtual fall gala.

Rosie O’Donnell once again amplifies the voices of young people alongside the cast of Ain’t Too Proud, Tony winner BD Wong, and more in a virtual spotlight on Rosie’s Theater Kids October 21.

Together We Rise - Zoom In: Rise Up!, which replaces the organization’s annual fall gala, is hosted by O'Donnell herself beginning at 7 PM ET. The celebration features RTKids honoring a moment of change in the U.S. through song, dance, and spoken word.

Tickets are available for a donation of any size at RosiesTheaterKids.com .

RTKids was launched in 2003 at PS 51, a Title I public school bordering on the theatre district. Together with O’Donnell, Artistic and Executive Director Lori Klinger developed PS Broadway, RTKids foundational program. Over the years, RTKids has blossomed to include ACTE II (A Commitment to Excellence), which includes performing arts instruction, life skills development, academic tutoring, and college and financial aid guidance and support at Maravel Arts Center, RTKids’ home base.

