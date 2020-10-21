Ain't Too Proud Cast, BD Wong, More Celebrate Rosie's Theater Kids October 21

By Dan Meyer
Oct 21, 2020
 
Rosie O'Donnell hosts the virtual fall gala.
Rosie O'Donnell and Rosie's Theater Kids Bruce Glikas

Rosie O’Donnell once again amplifies the voices of young people alongside the cast of Ain’t Too Proud, Tony winner BD Wong, and more in a virtual spotlight on Rosie’s Theater Kids October 21.

Together We Rise - Zoom In: Rise Up!, which replaces the organization’s annual fall gala, is hosted by O'Donnell herself beginning at 7 PM ET. The celebration features RTKids honoring a moment of change in the U.S. through song, dance, and spoken word.

Tickets are available for a donation of any size at RosiesTheaterKids.com.

RTKids was launched in 2003 at PS 51, a Title I public school bordering on the theatre district. Together with O’Donnell, Artistic and Executive Director Lori Klinger developed PS Broadway, RTKids foundational program. Over the years, RTKids has blossomed to include ACTE II (A Commitment to Excellence), which includes performing arts instruction, life skills development, academic tutoring, and college and financial aid guidance and support at Maravel Arts Center, RTKids’ home base.

Go Inside the Fall 2019 Gala for Rosie's Theater Kids

Go Inside the Fall 2019 Gala for Rosie's Theater Kids

