Ain't Too Proud Star Jelani Remy Joins Built for the Stage June 15

By Playbill Staff
Jun 15, 2020
 
The Lion King alum chats and works out with Built for the Stage founder Joe Rosko in the weekly fitness series.
Jelani Remy Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The workout program Built For the Stage has joined forces with Playbill to keep theatre lovers fit and healthy while staying at home. Kick-start your week every Monday at 11:30 AM ET, with founder Joe Rosko leading a class that is perfect for anyone who wants to look and feel as good as they do under the lights.

Joining Rosko June 15 is Ain't Too Proud star Jelani Remy. Watch them chat—and get their blood pumping—on Playbill's YouTube channel, beginning at 11:30 AM ET.

READ: How to Stay Fit While Social Distancing With Joe Rosko’s Built For the Stage

The program, used by Broadway alums Patti Murin, John Riddle, and Nik Walker, got its start in 2017 after Rosko worked as a fitness and nutrition coach for Jin Ha in M. Butterfly and noticed a lack of specialized workout routines for stage performers.

For more information about Built for the Stage, click here.

