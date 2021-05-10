Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations Confirms Broadway Return

The musical opened on Broadway March 21, 2019, playing for just under a year before the coronavirus shutdown.

The sounds of Motown will return to Broadway beginning October 16 when the Tony-nominated musical Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations resumes at the Imperial Theatre. The first show will be a gala performance, one producers Ira Pittelman and Tom Hulce say "will be an epic performance full of love, laughter, and tears of joy, but we know the hard work still lies ahead and we embrace the task whole heartedly."

Tickets are now on sale for the show's return.

Featuring a book by Dominique Morisseau, the musical uses the group’s hits to tell the story of their journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Songs include “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready,” and “Papa Was a Rolling Stone.”

The production made its world premiere at California’s Berkeley Repertory Theatre in 2017 before going on to play Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, and Toronto.

The musical, which opened on Broadway March 21, 2019, was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical. Two-time Tony winner Des McAnuff directs, with Tony-winning choreography by Sergio Trujillo.

The most recent cast of the Broadway production, which played the Imperial up until the coronavirus-caused shutdown, included Nik Walker as Otis Williams, James Harkness as Paul Williams, Jawan M. Jackson as Melvin Franklin, Matt Manuel as David Ruffin, and Jelani Remy as Eddie Kendricks, with Saint Aubyn, Esther Antoine, Shawn Bowers, E. Clayton Cornelious, Tiffany Francès, Taylor Symone Jackson, Marcus Paul James, Jahi Kearse, Elijah Ahmad Lewis, Jarvis B. Manning, Jr., Morgan McGhee, Joshua Morgan, Christian Thompson, Correy West, Drew Wildman Foster, Curtis Wiley, Jamari Johnson Williams, and Candice Marie Woods.

Casting for the Broadway return will be announced at a later time.

Ain’t Too Proud also has sets by Robert Bill, costumes by Paul Tazewell, lighting by Howell Binkley, sound design by Steve Canyon, and projections by Peter Nigrini. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting and Merri Sugarman.

