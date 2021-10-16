Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations Reopens on Broadway October 16

John Legend recently joined the producing team for the hit musical at the Imperial Theatre.

The sounds of Motown return to Broadway October 16 with a gala performance of the Tony-nominated musical Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations at the Imperial Theatre. The acclaimed production has been closed since March 2020 due to the pandemic.

Leading the cast of the reopening as The Temptations are Nik Walker as Otis Williams, James Harkness as Paul Williams, Jawan M. Jackson as Melvin Franklin, Matt Manuel as David Ruffin, and Jelani Remy as Eddie Kendricks. All five were starring in the production prior to the COVID-19 shutdown.

The company also features Esther Antoine, Saint Aubyn, E. Clayton Cornelious, J. Daughtry, Tiffany Francés, Taylor Symone Jackson, Jahi Kearse, Darius Jordan Lee, Jarvis B. Manning Jr., Morgan McGhee, Joshua Morgan, Aaron Patterson, Christian Thompson, Sir Brock Warren, Correy West, Drew Wildman Foster, Curtis Wiley, and Candice Marie Woods.

EGOT winner John Legend and his Get Lifted Film Co. partners Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorious recently joined the producing team of Ain’t Too Proud. Legend, who won a Tony Award in 2017 as a producer of the revival of August Wilson’s Jitney along with Jackson, performed with the cast of the show during the 74th annual Tony Awards last month.

Featuring a book by Dominique Morisseau, the musical uses the group’s hits to tell the story of their journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Songs include “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready,” and “Papa Was a Rolling Stone.”

The musical, which opened on Broadway March 21, 2019, was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical. Two-time Tony winner Des McAnuff directs, with Tony-winning choreography by Sergio Trujillo. Ain't Too Proud had its world premiere at California’s Berkeley Repertory Theatre in 2017 before going on to play Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, and Toronto.

Rush tickets, priced at $42, will be sold in person at the Imperial box office on the day of the performance when the box office opens (Monday–Saturday at 10 AM and Sunday at noon). There will be a limit of two tickets per customer, and seat locations are based on availability.

The digital lottery, also offering $42 tickets, is powered by Shubert Ticketing through the Telecharge Digital Lottery platform. The lottery will open the day before the performance at midnight and close at 3 PM. Winners can purchase their tickets at AintTooProudLottery.com, and tickets can be picked up at the box office. Lottery winners must present their credit card to claim tickets.

The first national touring production will launch in December and visit more than 50 cities, including a homecoming to The Temptations’ roots in Detroit.

Ain’t Too Proud also has sets by Robert Bill, costumes by Paul Tazewell, lighting by Howell Binkley, sound design by Steve Canyon, and projections by Peter Nigrini. Casting is by Merri Sugarman of Tara Rubin Casting.



(Updated October 16, 2021)