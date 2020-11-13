Aisha Jawando, Alice Fearn, More Star in West End Unplugged Vol. 1, Streaming November 13

The free digital concert features songs from Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Wicked, Come From Away, and more.

The free digital concert West End Unplugged Vol. 1 streams on The Shows Must Go On! November 13, featuring U.K. favorites like Tina star Aisha Jawando and Olivier nominee Alice Fearn. Expect songs from Wicked, Come From Away, Jesus Christ Superstar, and more.

The stream begins at 2 PM ET above or on YouTube . While free to watch, donations are encouraged, with proceeds going to Broadway Cares, Acting for Others, and more charities supporting those suffering from the theatre shutdown due to COVID-19.

Rounding out the cast are Ben Goddard (Sweeney Todd), Tim Howar (Rent), Sandra Marvin (Waitress), and Mazz Murray (Mamma Mia!).

The Shows Must Go On! is also presenting a month of Shakespeare titles with new videos dropping each Monday. Next up is Patrick Stewart in Macbeth November 16.