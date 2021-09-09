A.J. Holmes' Yeah, But Not Right Now Begins Performances September 9

The solo musical from The Book of Mormon alum runs through October 17 at SoHo Playhouse.

Broadway's A.J. Holmes (did he really legally change his first name to "Broadway's?") will perform his solo show Yeah, But Not Right Now for a limited six-week run at Soho Playhouse beginning September 9.

In the original show of songs, stories, and stand-up, Holmes shares the most embarrassing and humiliating moments of his life in his quest for validation (i.e. that name change).

Each performance will feature a special guest, with the lineup for the first two weeks including Dylan Adler (September 9), Emily Watson (September 10), Tom McGovern (September 11), Erika Henningsen (September 12), Chris Gethard (September 16), Britney Coleman (September 17), Marcia Belsky (September 18), and Josh Breckenridge (September 19).

Holmes has played Elder Cunningham in The Book of Mormon on Broadway and the West End, as well as in the Melbourne and Sydney productions in Australia. He is a co-founding member of StarKid Productions, co-composing the music for A Very Potter Musical and Twisted: The Musical. He will also be performing live in Times Square at the Curtain Up! outdoor festival on September 18.

Yeah, But Not Right Now is directed by Caitlin Cook, with sound design by Craig Bundy and lighting design by Brandon Bogel. Scott Pask serves as scenic consultant and Jama McMahon is costume consultant.

The show runs through October 17. Visit SohoPlayhouse.com for tickets.