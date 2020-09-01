AKA NYC Donates 500 Hours of Work to Support Independent Black Producers

The advertising agency aims to create a more equitable space for diverse storytelling.

The advertising agency AKA NYC has launched the Black Producer Initiative to create space for a diverse range of new storytellers in the theatre and performing arts industry. The program will donate 500 hours to support emerging, independent Black producers with creative, strategic, and marketing work.

“We hope this small contribution can create a chain reaction of diverse talent and creativity filling arts and performance spaces nationwide,” said AKA NYC Director of Content Jamaal Parham, who first suggested the program in a diversity and inclusion discussion, according to Vice President of Business Intelligence Cher Nobles.

In addition to the Black Producer Initiative, AKA NYC is making adjustments to its talent pipeline and recruitment practices and leading a research study to identify barriers to diversifying audiences. The agency plans to share its progress as it continues forward with multiple projects.

“Racism and inequality are deeply systemic and destructive in ways both seen and unseen—both far-reaching and too close to home,” says Managing Partner Elizabeth Furze. “The only way forward is action by being actively anti-racist as individuals and as a company.”