Hadestown, Six, Dear Evan Hansen, More Announce New Cancellations Due to COVID-19

In the wake of the Omicron variant, breakthrough cases disrupt several Broadway shows' holiday schedules.

Typically, Broadway shows play an amped up schedule during the weeks of Christmas and New Year's Day. This year, however—the first holiday season since productions reopened after the coronavirus shutdown—many will have to remain dark as the number of breakthrough COVID cases rise in New York City.

Following recent weekend cancellations, Hadestown has extended its closure to include the week of performances beginning December 20 through December 27. It is scheduled to resume performances December 28 at the Walter Kerr Theatre. Visit Jujamcyn.com for an updated schedule.

Dear Evan Hansen has announced a week of performance cancellations. Out of an abundance of caution, the Tony-winning musical will close from December 20–26, with performances expected to resume December 27 at the Music Box Theatre. Tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase. For more information, check DearEvanHansen.com.

The Broadway production of Six has canceled its December 20 performance due to breakthrough cases of COVID-19. At this time, the pop musical expects to return to the queendom on December 21. Tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase. For more information, visit SixOnBroadway.com.

The Broadway production of the Tony and Pulitzer Prize–winning musical Hamilton, which has been closed since December 15 due to breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in the company, has canceled performances through December 26. The show is scheduled to resume performances December 27 at 7 PM at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. For more information about future performances, visit HamiltonMusical.com .

Aladdin, which had canceled its December 19 performance over the weekend, will now be closed through December 24, with the hope of welcoming audiences back beginning December 26 (check AladdintheMusical.com for updates). Ticketholders will be refunded at their point of purchase (or can submit a request if purchased in-person here).

In addition, Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations, has extended its cancellation through December 26. The show previously had to cancel its December 14 performance, then initially announced a closure for December 20–21. For an updated schedule, visit Ain'tTooProudMusical.com.

As is the case with all shows facing similar challenges, reopening dates are subject to change as the companies' situations develop and testing continues.