Aladdin Star Telly Leung Performs on Theatre Raleigh's Living Room LIVE! July 9

The evening also features a conversation between the Broadway actor and Producing Artistic Director Lauren Kennedy Brady.

Telly Leung, most recently on Broadway in the title role of Disney's Aladdin, is featured on Theatre Raleigh's Living Room LIVE! July 9.

The performance, which can be viewed on the company's YouTube page beginning at 7:30 PM ET, will also feature an interview conducted by Theatre Raleigh Producing Artistic Director Lauren Kennedy Brady.

“I am beyond excited to talk with Telly tonight and walk down memory lane with him about spending our summers at The St. Louis MUNY back in the late '90s, and of course the shining and exciting career he has gone on to have. He’s played opposite stars such as Lea Salonga, George Takei, Wayne Brady, Justin Gaurini, to mention a few… And more importantly, they got to play opposite him! Telly is one of the most talented, deserving, and nicest people I know,” said Brady in a statement.

READ: Checking in With… Aladdin Star Telly Leung

Leung, who played a 20-month run in the title role of Disney's Aladdin, has also been seen on Broadway in the new musicals In Transit and Allegiance, the revivals of Flower Drum Song and Pacific Overtures, and the final Broadway company of Rent. Leung also originated the role of Boq in the Chicago production of Wicked and played Dalton Academy Warbler Wes on Fox’s Glee.

Theatre Raleigh asks viewers to consider making a $10 donation instead of a ticket fee by clicking here.

