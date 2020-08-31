Aladdin's Gaby Gamache and Jagged Little Pill's Ezra Menas Join Motivation Monday With Built for the Stage

The weekly fitness series from BFTS's Coach Joe Rosko streams every Monday at 11:30 AM ET.

Aladdin's Gaby Gamache and Jagged Little Pill's Ezra Menas virtually joined Built for the Stages Coach Joe Rosko August 31 for a little training and MOnday Motivation.

The two were recently seen in Elliott Mattox’s music video for “I Think He Knows,” and have been featured in multiple photo projects produced by The Ensemblist over the last few months. Watch Coach Joe chat with them before they start to train in the video above!

As these tough times of this global pandemic continue, human connection is as important as ever in regards to health and fitness. Built For The Stage offers a seven-day free trial that allows you to interact with a coach to talk about your goals, try out some actor-athlete workout sessions, and offer any other support that they can.

BFTS not only provides training programs for professionals in the business, but recently launched its new program, BFTS University, for theatre majors. BFTSU helps students in building their fitness and nutrition foundation to enable them to ready themselves for the demanding requirements of a career in theatre.

