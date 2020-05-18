Aladdin's Jacob Dickey Joins Built for the Stage and Playbill for Monday Motivation

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   Aladdin's Jacob Dickey Joins Built for the Stage and Playbill for Monday Motivation
By Playbill Staff
May 18, 2020
 
Dickey was most recently seen Off-Broadway in the new musical Emojiland.

The workout program Built For the Stage has joined forces with Playbill to keep theatre lovers fit and healthy while staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kick-start your week every Monday at 11:30 AM ET, with founder Joe Rosko leading a class that is perfect for anyone who wants to look and feel as good as they do under the lights.

Joining Rosko May 18 is Aladdin title star Jacob Dickey. Watch them chat—and get their blood pumping—in the video above, beginning at 11:30 AM.

READ: How to Stay Fit While Social Distancing With Joe Rosko’s Built For the Stage

The program, used by Broadway alums Patti Murin, John Riddle, and Nik Walker, got its start in 2017 after Rosko worked as a fitness and nutrition coach for Jin Ha in M. Butterfly and noticed a lack of specialized workout routines for stage performers.

Currently, 100 percent of the monthly subscription fee ($8/month after a free week trial) is being donated to The Actors Fund. Visit the website for more information about Built for the Stage by clicking here.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.