Alan Cumming Leads Uncle Vanya With Ellen Burstyn, Samira Wiley, Constance Wu, More November 19

toggle menu
toggle search form
Industry News   Alan Cumming Leads Uncle Vanya With Ellen Burstyn, Samira Wiley, Constance Wu, More November 19
By Dan Meyer
Nov 19, 2020
 
The digital reading is directed by Danya Taymor.
Roundabout Theatre Company_Gala_2020_HR
Alan Cumming Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch

Tony winner Alan Cumming stars in Neil Labute’s adaptation of Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya November 19 in Broadway’s Best Shows’ Spotlight on Plays next digital presentation. The virtual reading streams at 8 PM ET.

Joining Cumming are Tony winner Ellen Burstyn, Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale), Constance Wu (Fresh Off the Boat), Manik Choksi, K. Todd Freeman, Mia Katigbak, Anson Mount, and Tony winner Gabriel Ebert as the Narrator.

Danya Taymor (Heroes of the Fourth Turning) directs the work, with proceeds going to The Actors Fund. Click here for tickets.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Theatre Alternatives
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.