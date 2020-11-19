Alan Cumming Leads Uncle Vanya With Ellen Burstyn, Samira Wiley, Constance Wu, More November 19

The digital reading is directed by Danya Taymor.

Tony winner Alan Cumming stars in Neil Labute’s adaptation of Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya November 19 in Broadway’s Best Shows’ Spotlight on Plays next digital presentation. The virtual reading streams at 8 PM ET.

Joining Cumming are Tony winner Ellen Burstyn, Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale), Constance Wu (Fresh Off the Boat), Manik Choksi, K. Todd Freeman, Mia Katigbak, Anson Mount, and Tony winner Gabriel Ebert as the Narrator.