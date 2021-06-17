Alan Cumming, Mj Rodriguez, Cynthia Nixon, More Star in Sperm Bank Heist Comedy From Audible, Out June 17

Cumming directs and produces the series, featuring a predominantly LGBTQIA+ cast and creative team, as part of Audible’s partnership with Broadway Video.

A bevy of queer theatre headline Audible’s latest comedy podcast. Hot White Heist, about an LGBTQIA+ cohort that embarks on a sperm bank heist, premieres June 17 with six half-hour episodes.

Tony winner Alan Cumming directs and produces the Adam Goldman-penned series; the Cabaret star also makes a voice cameo. Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) stars alongside Tony winner Cyntha Nixon, Company Olivier winner and Bridgerton standout Jonathan Bailey, stage and Pose alum Mj Rodriguez, Hedwig and the Angry Inch’s John Cameron Mitchell, and Broadway alums Cheyenne Jackson, Jane Lynch, and Peppermint. Rounding out the cast: Abbi Jacobson, Margaret Cho, Bianca Del Rio, Shannon Woodward, Stephanie Beatriz, and Brian McCook (known in drag as Katya Zamoldchikova).

The title, available as part of the company’s Audible Plus catalog, is among its recent collaborations with Broadway Video. The partnership also includes Hit Job (which premiered in April), with a cast including Keke Palmer, Pete Davidson, Tony nominee Aaron Tveit, and Hamilton alum Okieriete Onaodowan.

Both series are executive produced by Britta von Schoeler of Broadway Video and produced by Mark Valdez.