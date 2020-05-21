Alan Menken and Glenn Slater Writing Score for New Animated Film Spellbound

The musical fantasy will also reunite Menken with Beauty and the Beast's Linda Woolverton, who is writing the film with Lauren Hynek and Elizabeth Martin.

Tony and Oscar winner Alan Menken (Newsies, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin) will write the music and score for the upcoming musical fantasy Spellbound.

The Skydance Animation film will team Menken with his frequent lyricist, Tony nominee Glenn Slater (A Bronx Tale The Musical, Sister Act), and Beauty and the Beast Tony nominee Linda Woolverton, who is writing the screenplay with Lauren Hynek and Elizabeth Martin (Mulan).

Directed by Vicky Jenson (Shrek, Shark Tale), Spellbound concerns a young girl who attempts to break a spell that has split her kingdom in two. Chris Montan is the music producer.

“Alan Menken’s music defines a generation and is loved by audiences around the world,” said director Jenson in a statement. “From day one, we knew this magical world would be full of music, and we knew only Alan could bring it to life. With Glenn and Chris on board, their combined creativity adds so much depth and complexity to the emotions of our characters and this very unique story. It is a true honor to collaborate with this team.”

