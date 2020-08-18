Alan Menken, Jodi Benson, Paige O'Hara, More Set for Panel Discussion on Howard Ashman Documentary

The 92nd Street Y talk comes after the streaming release of Howard, directed by Don Hahn, on Disney+.

Alan Menken, Jodi Benson, and Paige O'Hara will be on hand for a panel discussion of the new Disney+ documentary Howard, which focuses on the life and career of their late collaborator Howard Ashman.

Held online August 19 at 6 PM ET, the virtual talk will also feature Howard director and Beauty and the Beast producer Don Hahn, Ashman's sister Sarah Gillespie, and Ashman's surviving life partner Bill Lauch. The conversation will be moderated by Vanity Fair's Joanna Robinson.

Join the free discussion by visiting 92Y.org.

READ: Read Reviews for the New Howard Ashman Documentary on Disney+

Howard, released August 7, covers Ashman's time working Off-Broadway, creating such musicals as God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater and Little Shop of Horrors, to his work on Disney's The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast. Menken, Benson, O'Hara, Hahn, Gillespie, and Lauch are all featured in the film.

