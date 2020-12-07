Alan Menken, Lynn Ahrens, and Mike Ockrent’s A Christmas Carol Begins in the West End December 7

Brian Conley stars as Ebenezer Scrooge, with Lucie Jones, Cedric Neal, Matt Jay-Willis, and more.

The musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol by Alan Menken, Lynn Ahrens, and Mike Ockrent heads to the West End with previews beginning December 7. Brian Conley stars as Ebenezer Scrooge in a limited run at the Dominion Theatre, with opening night set for December 14.

Conley is joined by Lucie Jones as The Ghost of Christmas Past, Cedric Neal as The Ghost of Christmas Present, Matt Jay-Willis as Bob Cratchit, Jacqueline Jossa as Emily/Ghost of Christmas Future, Sandra Marvin as Mrs. Fezziwig, Martyn Ellis as Mr. Fezziwig, Jeremy Secomb as Jacob Marley, Rebecca Lock as Mrs. Cratchit, and Sam Oladeinde as Fred Anderson/Young Scrooge.

Directed by Shaun Kerrison, the production features the London Musical Theatre Orchestra led by musical director Freddie Tapner. The creative team also includes sound designer Nick Lidster for Autograph, designer Dora Schweitzer, lighting designer Mike Robertson, and projection designer George Reeve, with musical staging by Tim Jackson. Casting is by Jim Arnold.

Performances are currently scheduled to run through January 2, 2021. COVID-era safety measures, including regular testing for the cast and crew and social distancing, will be in place throughout the venue, with ticket holders allowed to exchange their tickets free of charge up to 24 hours before their performance if they become unable to attend.

The musical premiered in 1994 at the Paramount Theatre in Manhattan, quickly becoming a seasonal favorite at Madison Square Garden and later on in London at the Lyceum Theatre.