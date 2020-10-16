Alan Menken, Lynn Ahrens, and Mike Ockrent’s A Christmas Carol Heading to the West End

Brian Conley will star as Ebenezer Scrooge.

The musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol by Alan Menken, Lynn Ahrens, and Mike Ockrent is heading to the West End. Brian Conley will star as Ebenezer Scrooge in a limited run at the Dominion Theatre, with performances beginning December 7 ahead of an opening December 14.

Directed by Shaun Kerrison, the production will feature the London Musical Theatre Orchestra with musical director Freddie Tapner at the helm. Casting is by Jim Arnold.

COVID-era safety measures, including regular testing for the cast and crew and social distancing, will be in place throughout the venue, with ticket holders allowed to exchange their tickets free of charge up to 24 hours before their performance if they become unable to attend.

The musical first premiered in 1994 at the Paramount Theatre in NYC, quickly becoming a seasonal favorite at Madison Square Garden and later on in London at the Lyceum Theatre.

A Christmas Carol is produced by Tapner for LMTO and Gary England.