Alanis Morissette and Jagged Little Pill Cast Reunite October 13 for the Biden Victory Fund

By Dan Meyer
Oct 13, 2020
 
The company of the Broadway musical hosts a virtual fundraiser to support the Biden-Harris election campaign.
Alanis Morissette and cast of Jagged Little Pill Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The Broadway cast of Jagged Little Pill joins forces with Alanis Morissette to host a virtual event of performances, conversations, and more. The fundraiser takes place October 13 at 8 PM ET to benefit the Biden Victory Fund, the official campaign to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential election.

“I couldn’t be happier to express my passion for conscionable leadership in America with our Jagged Little Pill Broadway team,” said Morissette. “Each person within this musical is a force of nature and activism in their own right, and I am thrilled to come together to support true democracy, and political and relational grace, with our whole JLP family.”

Featuring a score compiled of Morissette tunes and an original story by Oscar winner Diablo Cody, Jagged Little Pill opened December 5, 2019, at the Broadhurst Theatre. The musical, directed by Tony winner Diane Paulus, stars Elizabeth Stanley, Sean Allan Krill, Celia Rose Gooding, Derek Klena, Kathryn Gallagher, Lauren Patten, and Antonio Cipriano.

Vivek J. Tiwary, Arvind Ethan David, and Eva Price are lead show producers and serve as the evening's event chairs alongside attorney and investor Andrew Byrnes.

Click here for tickets.

Celia Rose Gooding and the Cast of Jagged Little Pill Matthew Murphy
Elizabeth Stanley and the Cast of Jagged Little Pill Matthew Murphy
Elizabeth Stanley and Celia Rose Gooding in Jagged Little Pill Matthew Murphy
Celia Rose Gooding & Antonio Cipriano in Jagged Little Pill Matthew Murphy
Derek Klena in Jagged Little Pill Matthew Murphy
Celia Rose Gooding and Antonio Cipriano in Jagged Little Pill Matthew Murphy
Elizabeth Stanley and the Cast of Jagged Little Pill Matthew Murphy
Antonio Cipriano and Celia Rose Gooding in Jagged Little Pill Matthew Murphy
Elizabeth Stanley, Kathryn Gallagher, and the Cast of Jagged Little Pill Matthew Murphy
Elizabeth Stanley and Heather Lang in Jagged Little Pill Matthew Murphy
