Alanis Morissette, Cast and Creatives of Broadway's Jagged Little Pill to Headline Actors Fund Benefit

Proceeds from the musical's May 19 live stream will go to the organization's COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund.

Though the Broadway shutdown prevents them from performing at the Broadhurst Theatre, the cast of Broadway's Jagged Little Pill—along with their musical's songwriter and creative team—will convene virtually for a special event benefiting The Actors Fund and its COVID-19 Emergency Assistance efforts. You Live, You Learn: A Night with Alanis Morissette and Jagged Little Pill will take place May 19 at 8 PM ET.

The live stream will feature performances by the new musical's stars, as well as conversations with book writer Diablo Cody, director Diane Paulus, choreographer Sidi Larbe Cherkaoui, and orchestrator Tom Kitt. Morissette herself will co-host with SafePlace International founder Justin Hilton. The event is co-presented by American Express and will be available on the musical's Facebook and YouTube channels.

Prior to the benefit, fans can enter a sweepstakes for special prizes and submit their own covers to potentially be featured in the stream.

Jagged Little Pill opened December 5, 2019, making it among the final productions of the 2019–2020 season to officially open prior to Broadway shutting down in March in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

READ: Book on Broadway’s Jagged Little Pill Musical Will Be Released This Fall