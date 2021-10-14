Alex Brightman, Krystina Alabado, Noah Galvin, Sheryl Lee Ralph, More Featured on Goosebumps Musical Recording

The new musical features music and lyrics by Danny Abosch and a book and lyrics by John Maclay.

The original studio cast recording of Goosebumps The Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium will be released by Ghostlight Records October 29 in streaming and digital formats.

Krystina Alabado (Mean Girls, American Psycho), Tony nominee Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice), Noah Galvin (Dear Evan Hansen), Tony nominee Sheryl Lee Ralph (Dreamgirls), Will Roland (Be More Chill), and Stephanie Styles (Kiss Me, Kate) head the cast with ensemble members Arianny Escalona, Alex Gibson, AJ Lewis, Armenia Sarkissian, Shuba Vedula, and Aika Zabala.

Based on the book by R.L. Stine (who makes an appearance on the recording), the musical features music and lyrics by Danny Abosch and a book and lyrics by John Maclay.

The musical, which premiered in 2016 at the Todd Wehr Theater in Milwaukee and Portland's Newmark Theatre, concerns Brooke and Zeke, who are starring in a mysterious show called The Phantom and are not frightened by the old legend that the play is cursed. When strange messages start appearing and a masked menace disrupts rehearsals, they begin to wonder if there is a ghost haunting their school, determined to stop the show.

The album is produced by Danny Abosch, who also provides arrangements and orchestrations.

To pre-order the recording, click here.