Alex Lacamoire, Mandy Gonzalez, More Collaborating on New Jaime Lozano Album Songs by an Immigrant

¡Viva Broadway! Hear Our Voices music director Lozano takes center stage in this album from Broadway Records.

Mexican composer, arranger, orchestrator, musical producer, and music director Jaime Lozano will release a new album with Broadway Records to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, featuring collaborations with Hamilton orchestrator and music producer Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton and In the Heights star Mandy Gonzalez, and On Your Feet! star Mauricio Martínez.

Jaime Lozano & The Familia: Songs by an Immigrant will be released October 2. Lin-Manuel Miranda has written liner notes for the release.

A song from the album will be featured in Playbill and The Broadway League's upcoming ¡Viva Broadway! concert, which streams October 1. Hosted by Andréa Burns, the concert is packed with star-studded performances to mark milestones and contributions by the Latinx community to Broadway and theatre at large. Lozano is the concert's music director.

Also working with Lozano on the new album are Ana Isabelle (the upcoming West Side Story film), Antonio Sánchez, Bobby Pulido, Gaby Moreno, Florencia Cuenca, Jorge Glem, Marcial Istúriz, Marina Pires, Migguel Anggelo, Mireya Ramos, and Raul Midón. The album is produced by Lozano with long-time collaborators Demián Cantú and Jesús Altamira with associate producer Victoria Kühne. Arrangements and orchestrations are by Lozano and Altamira with vocal arrangements by Roke MD.

Songs by an Immigrant is edited, mixed, and mastered by Cantú, and features cover art by Martha Orendain. Lozano's writing partners for the album include David Davila, Jorge "Georgie" Castilla, Marina Pires, Mark-Eugene Garcia, Migguel Anggelo, Neena Beber, and Noemi de la Puente.

"The Familia is this group of people from around the world, getting together now to tell our own stories," says Lozano. "We are all immigrants in this world, and we need to stand together. I feel so honored and proud to have these amazing musicians and performers join The Familia."

A portion of proceeds from the album will benefit R.Evolución Latina, an organization that activates individual and collective human growth through artistic experiences for transformation and social change.

Lozano's stage work includes Tlatelolco, Myths, The Yellow Brick Road (Off-Broadway and national tour), Carmen La Cubana (European tour), Children of Salt (NYMF 2016 Best of Fest), A Never-Ending Line (Comédie Nation in Paris, France, and Off-Broadway), Savage (UAB at Birmingham), and Present Perfect (Live & In Color).

For more information, visit BroadwayRecords.com.