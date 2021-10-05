Alex Newell, Kate Burton, More Will Join Bradley Whitford in A Christmas Carol Tour

The tour of Jack Thorne's adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, which recently earned five Tony Awards, launches in November.

Casting is complete for the upcoming first national tour of Jack Thorne's adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, which recently earned five Tony Awards.

Joining the previously announced Bradley Whitford (who will soon be seen in the film adaptation of Jonathan Larson's tick, tick… BOOM!) as Ebenezer Scrooge will be Tony nominee Kate Burton (Hedda Gabler, The Elephant Man, The Constant Wife) as the Ghost of Christmas Past and Grammy nominee Alex Newell (Once On This Island, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist) as the Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs. Fezziwig.

Originally directed and conceived by Tony winner Matthew Warchus, the tour (helmed by Thomas Caruso) will launch November 12–13 at the First Interstate Center for the Arts in Spokane, Washington. Subsequent engagements include November 18–21 at the Orpheum Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona; November 23–28 at The Smith Center in Las Vegas, Nevada; and November 30–January 1, 2022, at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

The cast will also include Chante Carmel as Mrs. Cratchit, Dashiell Eaves as Bob Cratchit, Brandon Gill as Fred, Evan Harrington as Fezziwig, Chris Hoch as Father/Marley, Sarah Hunt as Belle, Alex Nee as Ferdy/Nicholas, Sebastian Ortiz and Cade Robertson alternating as Tiny Tim, Brett Ryback as George, Harry Thornton as Young Ebenezer, Glory Yepassis-Zembrou as Little Fan, and Grace Yoo as Jess. Eaves, Gill, Harrington, Hoch, Hunt, Nee, Ortiz, and Rubin are returning from the original Broadway cast.

Celia Mei Rubin is the standby for the roles of Jess and Mrs. Cratchit, and Andrew Mayer is a swing.

Obie winner Francois Battiste (The Good Negro at The Public Theater) will be Scrooge in a separate San Francisco-based production starting November 26. Casting for that production, directed by Jamie Manton, will be announced at a later date.

A Christmas Carol opened at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre November 20, 2019, following several holiday runs at The Old Vic in London. The production won the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Adaptation and recently took home five 2020 Tony Awards: Best Original Score (Christopher Nightingale), Best Scenic Design of a Play (Rob Howell), Best Costume Design of a Play (Howell), Best Lighting Design of a Play (Hugh Vanstone), and Best Sound Design of a Play (Simon Baker).

A Christmas Carol also has music direction by Remy Kurs, music supervision by Paul Staroba, music coordination by Howard Joines, casting by Jim Carnahan and Jason Thinger, and movement by Lizzi Gee.

The production will return to The Old Vic for its fourth season this year.

