Alex Wyse and Ben Fankhauser Musical A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet Will Open Off-Broadway

Performances will begin at DR2 Theatre in September.

Alex Wyse and Ben Fankhauser’s new musical A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet will open Off-Broadway at the DR2 Theatre. Previews are set to begin September 17 ahead of a September 27 opening, with casting to be announced later.

The musical follows two nobodies who dream of writing one hit song for everybody, but their day job composing jingles for commercials isn’t the big break they hoped. That is, until they’re plucked from obscurity by a world-famous pop star named Regina Comet, and she wants them to create an anthem for her supernova pipes... and her new perfume.

“[This] is everything you want the first new musical premiering in NYC to be: whip-smart and stupid funny, packed with songs as catchy as a jingle, and only 80 minutes,” said producer Cody Lassen.

A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet is directed by Marshall Pailet. Serving on the creative team are scenic designer Wilson Chin, costume designer Sarita Fellows, lighting designer Aja M. Jackson, sound designer Twi McCallum, music director Emily Marshall, and production stage manager Katie Kennedy.

Joining Lassen as producers are Kate Cannova, Sue Gilad and Larry Rogowsky, Chaz Naor, Brad Blume, Jo-Ann Dean, Jamie deRoy/Luigi Caiola, Wayne Holland Hampton III, Jamie Joeyen-Waldorf, Robert Laurita, David Lipowicz, Benny Lumpkins Jr., Raindrop Valley, and Samantha Squeri.

Wyse and Fankhauser have worked together on stage for several projects, most recently in the world premiere of The Flamingo Kid.

