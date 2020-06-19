Alex Wyse and Wesley Taylor's Indoor Boys Scores Big at 2020 Indie Series Awards

Broadway favorites Carolee Carmello and Frankie Grande also earned wins June 18.

For the second year in a row, Alex Wyse and Wesley Taylor's Indoor Boys has won Best Comedy Series at the Indie Series Awards. The 2020 ceremony was held June 18 over Zoom, forgoing the originally planned April 11 event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the comedy category, Wyse took home Best Actor while Taylor won Best Supporting Actor. The pair also snagged a trophy for Best Direction. Their co-stars, three-time Tony nominee Carolee Carmello and Frankie Grande, took home Best Supporting Actress and Best Guest Actor, respectively.

The third season of Indoor Boys debuted in October 2019. The series star Wyse and Taylor as roommates with questionable boundaries. The LGBTQ+ show explores the community’s definition of relationships that go beyond the heteronormative construct.

Indoor Boys is executive produced by Michael Kushner, Jim Kierstead, Jim Head, and Cody Lassen. Producers are Jack Sharkey, Susan A Thomas, and Steven Tylor O’Connor with co-producers Jenny Ainsworth, Betsy Driben-Lichtman, Denise Wyse, and Robert Wyse.

