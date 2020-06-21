Alexander Bello, Charlie Tassone, More Read Elyzabeth Gregory Wilder's Georgia Mae James Unplugs America on Stars in the House

Plays in the House Teen Edition is a spinoff of Stars in the House, the daily series created by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, presents a reading of Elyzabeth Gregory Wilder's Georgia Mae James Unplugs America—featuring Alexander Bello (The Rose Tattoo), Jamie Glickman, Kristopher Kennedy, George Lamar, Maria Nalieth, and Charlie Tassone (Frozen)—June 21 at 2 PM. Watch the live stream above.

The reading is the latest in the new Plays in the House Jr./Teen Edition series, executive produced by Wesley and Rudetsky with artistic direction by Tony nominee Anika Larsen. The series of readings of plays for and performed by young people streams Sundays at 2 PM, hosted by Juli Rudetsky Wesley followed by a Q&A with the playwright. The reading will only be available for a limited time following the live stream.

Today's reading benefits the Alabama Shakespeare Festival.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

New shows air daily at 2 PM and 8 PM ET, featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Streaming direction is by Peter Flynn. Click here to watch previous episodes.

There is no 8 PM stream June 21.

To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org. To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate.

