Alexandra Burke Will Join Jason Donovan and Jac Yarrow in Joseph… at the London Palladium

Laurence Connor returns to direct the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice musical.

Alexandra Burke (The Bodyguard, Sister Act) will play The Narrator in the upcoming return engagement of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, which will begin previews July 1 prior to an official opening July 15 at the London Palladium.

Burke joins the previously announced Jason Donovan as the Pharaoh and Jac Yarrow in the title role. The two previously starred in the 2019 staging at the London venue, which was originally scheduled to return in July 2020 but was postponed due the pandemic.

Laurence Connor directs the production, with choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter, set and costume design by Morgan Large, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, and sound design by Gareth Owen.

Burke is also attached to the musical adaptation of My Best Friend's Wedding; which after being pushed back is scheduled to make its world premiere via U.K. tour this fall.

The production is set to begin performances after the proposed "Step 4" in the U.K. government's road map to easing restrictions, and therefore is planning to accommodate full-capacity audiences in accordance with the intended lifting of all limits on social contact.