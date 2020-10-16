Alfie Boe: Bring Him Home Concert Streams October 16

The two-time Olivier winner sings hits from Les Misérables and more.

The YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On!, which has aired several free full-length recordings of Andrew Lloyd Webber shows and NBC's live musicals, continues its second season with Alfie Boe: Bring Him Home October 16. The performance is available to watch at 2 PM ET above or on YouTube, and will remain online for 48 hours.

Filmed live at the Royal Festival Hall in London during a sold-out tour, the concert features the star of Les Misérables singing a diverse collection of tracks including "Maria," "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face," "Bring Him Home," and "In My Daughters Eyes." Plus, Boe performs a medley of James Bond theme songs and tunes from Moulin Rouge!, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and more.

The star is also joined on stage by guests Matt Lucas, Melanie C, Tom Fletcher from McFly, Claude-Michel Schonberg, and Shakira Riddell-Morales.

