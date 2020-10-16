Alfie Boe: Bring Him Home Concert Streams October 16

Video   Alfie Boe: Bring Him Home Concert Streams October 16
By Dan Meyer
Oct 16, 2020
 
The two-time Olivier winner sings hits from Les Misérables and more.

The YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On!, which has aired several free full-length recordings of Andrew Lloyd Webber shows and NBC's live musicals, continues its second season with Alfie Boe: Bring Him Home October 16. The performance is available to watch at 2 PM ET above or on YouTube, and will remain online for 48 hours.

Filmed live at the Royal Festival Hall in London during a sold-out tour, the concert features the star of Les Misérables singing a diverse collection of tracks including "Maria," "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face," "Bring Him Home," and "In My Daughters Eyes." Plus, Boe performs a medley of James Bond theme songs and tunes from Moulin Rouge!, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and more.

The star is also joined on stage by guests Matt Lucas, Melanie C, Tom Fletcher from McFly, Claude-Michel Schonberg, and Shakira Riddell-Morales.

A New Look at London's Les Miz, With Alfie Boe, Hadley Fraser and Matt Lucas

The London production of Les Miserables welcomed a number of new cast members June 23. Caroline Sheen, Alexia Khadime, Craig Mather, Katy Secome, Liame Tamne, Lisa-Anne Wood, Aflie Boe, Hadley Fraser and Matt Lucas star. Read the Playbill.com story.

11 PHOTOS
Alfie Boe and Hadley Fraser
Alfie Boe and Hadley Fraser Alastair Muir
The cast of <i>Les Miserables</i>
The cast of Les Miserables Alastair Muir
Alfie Boe
Alfie Boe Alastair Muir
Alfie Boe
Alfie Boe Alastair Muir
Caroline Sheen
Caroline Sheen Alastair Muir
Craig Mather and Lisa-Anne Wood
Craig Mather and Lisa-Anne Wood Alastair Muir
Hadley Fraser
Hadley Fraser Alastair Muir
Liam Tamne
Liam Tamne Alastair Muir
The cast of <i>Les Miserables</i>
The cast of Les Miserables Alastair Muir
The cast of <i>Les Miserables</i>
The cast of Les Miserables Alastair Muir
