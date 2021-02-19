Alfred Enoch, Joanna Lumley, Russell Tovey, More Join The Picture of Dorian Gray

The streaming production premieres March 16.

It’s going to be a star-studded affair in the upcoming digital production of The Picture of Dorian Gray. Joining the previously announced title star Fionn Whitehead are stage and screen favorites Alfred Enoch, Joanna Lumley, Russell Tovey, Emma McDonald, and Stephen Fry.

Enoch (Red, How to Get Away With Murder) plays Harry Wotton, with Tony nominee Lumley (La Bête, Absolutely Fabulous) as Lady Narborough, McDonald (Pride and Prejudice at Sheffield) as Sibyl Vane, Tovey (Angels in America at National Theatre, Looking) as Basil Hallward, and Fry (Twelfth Night, QI) as the Interviewer.

In a contemporary twist written by Henry Filloux-Bennett, The Picture of Dorian Gray focuses on the impact of social media and dating apps. Set in a profile pic-obsessed, filter-fixated world, the adaptation follows influencer Dorian Gray as he makes a deal for his social star never to fade.

Tamara Harvey serves as director with set and costume design by Holly Pigott, assistant direction by Eleri Jones, sound design and original music by Harry Smith, with an original song by Jared Zeus. Benjamin Collins is director of photography. The Barn Theatre, the Lawrence Batley Theatre, the New Wolsey Theatre, Oxford Playhouse, and Theatr Clwyd are co-producers for the production.