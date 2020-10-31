Alfred Enoch, Sharon D. Clarke, Derek Jacobi, More Star in Online Play What a Carve Up! Beginning October 31

Tamara Harvey directs the world premiere from Henry Filloux-Bennett.

The world premiere of Henry Filloux-Bennett’s online play What A Carve Up!, based on Jonathan Coe’s satirical novel, is available October 31–November 29.

Directed by Tamara Harvey (Home, I’m Darling) and co-produced by The Barn Theatre, the Lawrence Batley Theatre, and the New Wolsey Theatre, the virtual production is led by Jonathan Bailey as Henry Winshaw, Samuel Barnett as Michael Owen, Robert Bathurst as Thomas Winshaw, Fiona Button as Josephine Winshaw-Eaves, Sharon D. Clarke as Kim Bolton, Alfred Enoch as Raymond Owen, Rebecca Front as Hilary Winshaw, Stephen Fry as Patrick Mills, Celia Imrie as Joan Simpson, Sir Derek Jacobi as Findlay Onyx, Griff Rhys Jones as John Stephens, Dervla Kirwan as the Brunwin Advert, and Tamzin Outhwaite as Interviewer 2020 with Catrin Aaron, Jamie Ballard, Jack Dixon, Julian Harries, James McNicholas, and Lizzie Muncey.

What A Carve Up! chronicles the events leading up to the Winshaw Murders. The mystery turns a satirical eye on what it is like to be a member of one of the most corrupt, powerful, and toxic families in the country.

Tickets are available at WhataCarveUp.com with audience members receiving a screening link available for a 48-hour period. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to a freelance fund to support the creative workforce.



(Updated October 31, 2020)