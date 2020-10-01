Alfred Enoch, Sharon D. Clarke, Derek Jacobi, More Will Star in Online Play What a Carve Up!

Tamara Harvey directs the world premiere from Henry Filloux-Bennett.

The world premiere of Henry Filloux-Bennett’s online play What A Carve Up!, based on Jonathan Coe’s satirical novel, will be available October 31–November 29.

Directed by Tamara Harvey (Home, I’m Darling) and co-produced by The Barn Theatre, the Lawrence Batley Theatre, and the New Wolsey Theatre, the virtual production will feature Alfred Enoch (How to Get Away with Murder) as Raymond Owen, Olivier winner Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change) as Kim Bolton, Derek Jacobi (Breaking the Code) as Findlay Onyx, Fiona Button (The Split) as Josephine Winshaw-Eaves, Rebecca Front (The Thick of It) as Hilary Winshaw, Stephen Fry (Twelfth Night) as Patrick Mills, Griff Rhys Jones (Charley's Aunt) as John Stephens, and Tamzin Outhwaite (Boeing Boeing) as The Journalist.

What A Carve Up! chronicles the events leading up to the Winshaw Murders. The mystery turns a satirical eye on what it is like to be a member of one of the most corrupt, powerful, and toxic families in the country.

Further casting and creative team members will be announced at a later date.

Tickets are available at WhataCarveUp.com with audience members receiving a screening link available for a 48-hour period. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to a freelance fund to support the creative workforce.

