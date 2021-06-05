Alfred Molina and Dorothy Lyman Star in Latest Live Stream Production of We Have to Hurry

Patricia Vanstone returns to direct Lyman's play.

Love gets a second chance (again) in a second benefit live stream production of We Have To Hurry, this time starring Tony nominee Alfred Molina and playwright-performer Dorothy Lyman. The work, which debuted in May starring Elliott Gould and Kathleen Chalfant, airs June 5 at 8 PM ET and June 6 at 3 PM via Broadway on Demand.

Patricia Vanstone returns to direct the play, which follows a pair of mature people forced to commune from across a balcony due to new isolation protocols. When Gil notices the secret love of his life, Margaret, growing increasingly frustrated with the situation, he takes action to make every moment left count.

Molina earned Tony nominations for his performances in Broadway's Red, Fiddler on the Roof, and Art. His screen credits include Spider-Man 2 and the limited series Feud. Lyman is known for her TV work in Mama's Family and All My Children, for which she won two Daytime Emmys. Behind the scenes, the artist directed 75 episodes of The Nanny. As a playwright, her other plays include Enemy, A Rage in Tenure, and Soft Landing. In The Bleak Midwinter, the prequel to We Have To Hurry, was produced in New York City and Westchester in 2019.

Producers Stuffed Olive, Inc. and Davina Belling will donate all proceeds to The Actors Fund Home East and West. Owned and operated by The Actors Fund, the residences offer short-stay rehabilitation, assisted living, skilled nursing, and memory care services for individuals who have dedicated a major portion of their professional lives to the performing arts and entertainment.