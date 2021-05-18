Alfred Molina Will Star in Latest Live Stream Production of We Have to Hurry

Patricia Vanstone returns to direct the Dorothy Lyman play.

Love will get second chance (again) this spring in a second benefit live stream production of We Have To Hurry, this time starring Tony nominee Alfred Molina. The Dorothy Lyman play, which debuted in May starring Elliott Gould and Kathleen Chalfant, will air June 5 at 8 PM ET and June 6 at 3 PM via Broadway on Demand. Additional casting for this iteration will be announced soon.

Patricia Vanstone returns to directs the play, which follows a pair of mature people forced to commune from across a balcony due to new isolation protocols. When Gil notices the secret love of his life, Margaret, growing increasingly frustrated with the situation, he takes action to make every moment left count.

Molina earned Tony nominations for his performances in Broadway's Red, Fiddler on the Roof, and Art. His screen credits include Spider-Man 2 and the limited series Feud.

Producers Stuffed Olive, Inc. and Davina Belling will donate all proceeds to The Actors Fund Home East and West. Owned and operated by The Actors Fund, the residences offer short-stay rehabilitation, assisted living, skilled nursing, and memory care services for individuals who have dedicated a major portion of their professional lives to the performing arts and entertainment.