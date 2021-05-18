Alfred Molina Will Star in Latest Live Stream Production of We Have to Hurry

toggle menu
toggle search form
Theatre Alternatives   Alfred Molina Will Star in Latest Live Stream Production of We Have to Hurry
By Dan Meyer
May 18, 2021
 
Patricia Vanstone returns to direct the Dorothy Lyman play.
Frozen_North American Tour_Opening Night_2019_Alfred Molina_HR.jpg
Alfred Molina Disney Theatrical Productions

Love will get second chance (again) this spring in a second benefit live stream production of We Have To Hurry, this time starring Tony nominee Alfred Molina. The Dorothy Lyman play, which debuted in May starring Elliott Gould and Kathleen Chalfant, will air June 5 at 8 PM ET and June 6 at 3 PM via Broadway on Demand. Additional casting for this iteration will be announced soon.

Patricia Vanstone returns to directs the play, which follows a pair of mature people forced to commune from across a balcony due to new isolation protocols. When Gil notices the secret love of his life, Margaret, growing increasingly frustrated with the situation, he takes action to make every moment left count.

READ: Elliott Gould and Kathleen Chalfant Star on the Importance of Stories About Older Adults

Molina earned Tony nominations for his performances in Broadway's Red, Fiddler on the Roof, and Art. His screen credits include Spider-Man 2 and the limited series Feud.

Producers Stuffed Olive, Inc. and Davina Belling will donate all proceeds to The Actors Fund Home East and West. Owned and operated by The Actors Fund, the residences offer short-stay rehabilitation, assisted living, skilled nursing, and memory care services for individuals who have dedicated a major portion of their professional lives to the performing arts and entertainment.

Click here for tickets.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Theatre Alternatives
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.