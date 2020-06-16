Ali Stroker Drops By Youth Wheelchair Sports Training Program to Share Her Story

By Dan Meyer
Jun 16, 2020
 
The Tony winner discussed how the program helped her develop a career on stage.
Ali Stroker Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Oklahoma! Tony winner Ali Stroker joined the participants of the Rising New York Road Runners Wheelchair Training Program June 13 to share her story and the influence that adaptive youth sports programs had on her life and career.

During the virtual chat, Stroker illustrated how the programs can be beneficial for more than just those athletes who go pro and qualify for the Paralympics, as she was able to use the skills and confidence she learned on the track to help navigate her career on stage. For example, the star discussed how her experience with sports allowed her to translate choreography into movement in her chair.

In addition, the Broadway alum sang "I Cain't Say No" from the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical. "I thought it would be really fun because I view this song about saying yes to life," said Stroker.

This isn't the first time in quarantine that the Tony winner has donated her time—the star recently helped out during YAI's Central Park Challenge, which raised over $300,000 to benefit the intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) community.

In addition to Oklahoma!, Stroker has been seen on Broadway in the 2015 Deaf West revival of Spring Awakening.

