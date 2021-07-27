Ali Stroker, Larry Owens, More Among Little Island’s ‘NYC Free’ Festival Headliners

The four-week showcase will feature over 450 artists across 160 varied performances.

Tony winner Ali Stroker, stage and screen favorite Larry Owens, and more will take to outdoor stages at New York City’s Little Island for the new park’s NYC Free festival. The four-week initiative will run August 11–September 5 and feature 160 different performances.

Stroker (Oklahoma!) will offer a concert of tales and tunes at The Amph August 12. Multi-hyphenate Owens (A Strange Loop) will take part in the Late Night Comedy in The Glade series August 20. Further performances will span dance, comedy, classical music, and more.

Among the 450+ additional artists on the roster are ballet star Misty Copeland, The Color Purple and Hamilton alum Jennie Harney, and comedians Bowen Yang, Matt Rogers, and Ziwe.

All events are, as the title of the festival suggests, free, though tickets are required for all Amph performances. Timed Entry Reservations are required for all remaining presentations taking place after noon. For the full lineup, visit LittleIsland.org.