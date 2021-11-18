Alice Childress’ Trouble in Mind Opens November 18 on Broadway

LaChanze stars opposite Chuck Cooper, Brandon Micheal Hall, and more at the American Airlines Theatre.

More than 65 years after it was meant to premiere on Broadway, Alice Childress’ Trouble in Mind finally opens November 18. The Roundabout Theatre Company production began previews October 29 at the American Airlines Theatre.

Tony winner LaChanze stars in the play as Wiletta, an experienced Black stage actor going through rehearsals of a major Broadway production. Joining her are Tony winner Chuck Cooper as Sheldon Forrester, Michael Zegen as Al Manners, Danielle Campbell as Judy Sears, Jessica Frances Dukes as Millie Davis, Brandon Micheal Hall as John Nevins, Simon Jones as Henry, Alex Mickiewicz as Eddie Fenton, and Don Stephenson as Bill O’Wray.

Charles Randolph-Wright directs Trouble in Mind, which features set design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Emilio Sosa, lighting design by Kathy A. Perkins, sound design by Dan Moses Schreier, original music by Nona Hendryx, and hair and wig design by Cookie Jordan.

Childress’ look at racism, identity, and ego in the world of New York theatre opened Off-Broadway in 1955. Considered a revelation for both the Civil Rights and feminist movements, the play was announced to move to Broadway in 1957, but that staging that never came to be.

