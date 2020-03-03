Alice Fearn, Karl Queensborough, Tyrone Huntley, More Will Be Part of Children of Eden Concerts at London’s Cadogan Hall

John Caird will direct the April concerts of the musical he wrote with Stephen Schwartz.

London's Cadogan Hall will present concert performances of John Caird and Stephen Schwartz's Children of Eden May 3 at 1:30 PM and 6 PM. The cast of Children of Eden—In Concert will be led by Alice Fearn (Come From Away, Wicked), Karl Queensborough (Hamilton), Adam Pearce (Prince of Egypt), Sharon Rose (Hamilton), Rob Houchen (City of Angels), and Olivier nominee Tyrone Huntley. Caird will direct the concerts, which will feature a newly revised score by Schwartz. Rob Houchen is the assistant director, with musical direction by Alfonso Casado. The musical, which has a book by Caird (Les Misérables, Jane Eyre, The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby) and music and lyrics by Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Godspell), tells Old Testament stories starting with the Creation, Adam and Eve, and Cain and Abel, and then moves generations forward to the story of Noah and the Ark. Click here for ticket information. See What Else Is Scheduled to Perform in London