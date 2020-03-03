Alice Fearn, Karl Queensborough, Tyrone Huntley, More Will Be Part of Children of Eden Concerts at London’s Cadogan Hall

toggle menu
toggle search form
Cabaret & Concert News   Alice Fearn, Karl Queensborough, Tyrone Huntley, More Will Be Part of Children of Eden Concerts at London’s Cadogan Hall
By Andrew Gans
Mar 03, 2020
 
John Caird will direct the April concerts of the musical he wrote with Stephen Schwartz.
Children of Eden Logo

London's Cadogan Hall will present concert performances of John Caird and Stephen Schwartz's Children of Eden May 3 at 1:30 PM and 6 PM.

The cast of Children of Eden—In Concert will be led by Alice Fearn (Come From Away, Wicked), Karl Queensborough (Hamilton), Adam Pearce (Prince of Egypt), Sharon Rose (Hamilton), Rob Houchen (City of Angels), and Olivier nominee Tyrone Huntley.

Caird will direct the concerts, which will feature a newly revised score by Schwartz. Rob Houchen is the assistant director, with musical direction by Alfonso Casado.

The musical, which has a book by Caird (Les Misérables, Jane Eyre, The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby) and music and lyrics by Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Godspell), tells Old Testament stories starting with the Creation, Adam and Eve, and Cain and Abel, and then moves generations forward to the story of Noah and the Ark.

Click here for ticket information.

See What Else Is Scheduled to Perform in London

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.