Alice Fearn, Layton Williams, More Set for West End Musical Christmas—Live at the Palace Theatre

The socially distant production will bring holiday cheer to London audiences this December.

Nearly a dozen West End stars are set for the holiday special West End Musical Christmas—Live at the Palace Theatre, taking place December 17–20.

The lineup features Alice Fearn (Come From Away), Sophie Evans (Wicked), Ben Forster (The Phantom of the Opera), Rachel John (Hamilton), Jamie Muscato (Heathers), Trevor Dion Nicholas (Aladdin), and Layton Williams (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie). Shanay Holmes (The Bodyguard) will also perform and host the event. Additional guests will be announced in coming weeks.

Directed by Tom Jackson Greaves, West End Musical Christmas will feature choreography by Sha Barclay and musical direction by Richard Beadle. Capacity at the Palace Theatre will be reduced to comply with COVID-19 guidelines with a number of other measures to maintain health and safety throughout the theatre.

The production closes out Nimax’s socially distant autumn season, which also includes Six, The Play That Goes Wrong, and Private Peaceful. West End Musical Christmas is produced by Chris Steward and Shanay Holmes for West End Musical Productions in association with Nica Burn.

