Alice Fearn, Layton Williams, More Set for West End Musical Christmas—Live at the Palace Theatre

toggle menu
toggle search form
London News   Alice Fearn, Layton Williams, More Set for West End Musical Christmas—Live at the Palace Theatre
By Dan Meyer
Oct 16, 2020
 
The socially distant production will bring holiday cheer to London audiences this December.
West End Musical Christmas - Live at the Palace Theatre_Key Art_2020_HR

Nearly a dozen West End stars are set for the holiday special West End Musical Christmas—Live at the Palace Theatre, taking place December 17–20.

The lineup features Alice Fearn (Come From Away), Sophie Evans (Wicked), Ben Forster (The Phantom of the Opera), Rachel John (Hamilton), Jamie Muscato (Heathers), Trevor Dion Nicholas (Aladdin), and Layton Williams (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie). Shanay Holmes (The Bodyguard) will also perform and host the event. Additional guests will be announced in coming weeks.

Directed by Tom Jackson Greaves, West End Musical Christmas will feature choreography by Sha Barclay and musical direction by Richard Beadle. Capacity at the Palace Theatre will be reduced to comply with COVID-19 guidelines with a number of other measures to maintain health and safety throughout the theatre.

The production closes out Nimax’s socially distant autumn season, which also includes Six, The Play That Goes Wrong, and Private Peaceful. West End Musical Christmas is produced by Chris Steward and Shanay Holmes for West End Musical Productions in association with Nica Burn.

Production Photos: The New Cast of Everybody’s Talking about Jamie in London

Production Photos: The New Cast of Everybody’s Talking about Jamie in London

18 PHOTOS
Everybody’s_Talking_About_Jamie_London_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Hayley Tamaddon Johan Perrson
Everybody’s_Talking_About_Jamie_London_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Hayley Tamaddon Johan Perrson
Everybody’s_Talking_About_Jamie_London_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Layton Williams and Sabrina Sandhu Johan Perrson
Everybody’s_Talking_About_Jamie_London_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Layton Williams and Shane Richie Johan Perrson
Everybody’s_Talking_About_Jamie_London_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Layton Williams and Shane Richie Johan Perrson
Everybody’s_Talking_About_Jamie_London_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Layton Williams and Luke Baker Johan Perrson
Everybody’s_Talking_About_Jamie_London_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Layton Williams Johan Perrson
Everybody’s_Talking_About_Jamie_London_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Layton Williams and cast of Everybody's Talking About Jamie Johan Perrson
Everybody’s_Talking_About_Jamie_London_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Layton Williams and cast of Everybody's Talking About Jamie Johan Perrson
Everybody’s_Talking_About_Jamie_London_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Layton Williams, Hayley Tamaddon, and cast of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Johan Perrson
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
London News
Read interviews with luminaries of the stage.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.