Alice in Wonderland, Sweeney Todd, More Set for A Noise Within 2020–2021 Season

The Los Angeles theatre company selected shows that embody a theme of “Spirits Rising.”

The Los Angeles theatre company A Noise Within will mount productions of Sweeney Todd, Alice in Wonderland, Metamorphoses, and more during its 2020–2021 season. The theme for the upcoming slate of shows is “Spirits Rising” in response to the hard times and heartache caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Through the ages and from the ashes of troubled times, the human spirit, indomitable and eternal, rises,” said ANW Producing Artistic Directors Geoff Elliott and Julia Rodriguez-Elliott. “Yes, we have all been united by particularly strange and trying days of late. And across the globe, along with inevitable chaos and conflict, our better angels are on shining display. Kindness, empathy, a helping hand to a stranger; these are the human qualities A Noise Within chooses to celebrate in our season.”

The new season begins with the return of Alice in Wonderland (August 22–September 13), which had begun performances in March before the mass theatre shutdown. The play, adapted by Eva Le Gallienne and Florida Friebus from Lewis Carroll’s novel, is directed by Stephanie Shroyer.

Just in time for Halloween is Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler’s Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (September 27–November 1), directed by Rodriguez-Elliott. The musical runs in repertory with the August Wilson’s Radio Golf (October 18–November 22), helmed by Gregg T. Daniel.

George Elliott’s adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol returns for the ninth year December 4–23, directed by both producing artistic directors with new music composed by ANW Resident Artist Robert Oriol.

Rodriguez-Elliott helms two plays in repertory next year, beginning with Mary Zimmerman’s Tony-nominated Metamorphoses (February 7–May 7, 2021). Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare’s An Iliad runs February 28–May 9. The company’s annual Shakespeare production is A Midsummer Night’s Dream (April 4 –May 16), with a director to be announced at a later date.