Alice Ripley, Kyle Taylor Parker, Kate Baldwin, More to Headline In-Person, Outdoor Concerts at Forestburgh Playhouse

The summer venue in New York State has shifted its programming from full musical productions to a cabaret series.

Forestburgh Playhouse in Sullivan County, New York, will offer a series of concerts at its outdoor venue featuring Broadway favorites later this summer. The performances have social distancing and sanitization protocols in place.

The Seventy Five and Thrive lineup, named in honor of the group’s 75th anniversary, kicks off July 18 with Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots) in an evening of soul renditions of Broadway staples.

Subsequent shows will feature Nicolas King (Hollywood Arms) July 24, Tom Hewitt (Chicago) and Edward Staudenmayer (Anastasia national tour) July 25, Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!) and Lewis Cleale (The Book of Mormon) August 1, Morgan James (Motown) August 8, Christina Bianco (Forbidden Broadway) August 21, and Tony winner Alice Ripley (Next to Normal) August 22.

For all performances, audiences in both the venue’s tent and lawn will sit in designated, socially distanced locations, and will not be allowed to cluster anywhere except in their pre-reserved areas. Public areas with lines (including box office and restrooms) will enforce proper spacing. Additionally, ticket holders will receive designated arrival times and will exit in small groups.

Additionally, the Playhouse presents a simultaneous roster of Castkills favorites July 17–August 28, with Slam Allen, Jonathan Charles Fox, Far Beyond Gone, and Paige Turner on the roster.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the theatre was originally slated to present a seven-show summer season that included Something Rotten!, Ragtime, Head Over Heels, and Kinky Boots.

For more information, visit FBPlayhouse.org.

