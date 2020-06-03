Alison Fraser, Glauco Araujo, More Will Star in Virtual Benefit Reading of Adrift

Anthony Newfield, who also stars, will direct Richard Alleman's drama to benefit The Episcopal Actors' Guild.

The Episcopal Actors’ Guild will present a one-night-only online benefit reading of Richard Alleman’s Adrift June 11 at 7 PM ET.

Directed by Guild Council Member Anthony Newfield, the drama will feature two-time Tony nominee Alison Fraser (The Secret Garden, Romance/Romance) along with Glauco Araujo, Karen Archer, and Newfield.

Adrift exposes a day in the life of a wealthy WASP couple trying to escape the horrors of a dystopian world by living full-time aboard an ultra-luxurious cruise ship-turned-condo colony.

“When the pandemic struck and theatres closed and TV and film production shut down, actors lost their livelihood. Many were in desperate need of help. Richard and I wanted to put our creativity to work to help those in need,” says actor-director Newfield.

Proceeds benefit the charitable programs of The Episcopal Actors’ Guild, which has been providing emergency financial assistance and career support to NYC's professional performing artists of all faiths, and none, since 1923.

Tickets start at $15 and are available at TicketStripe.com. The link to access the live Zoom event will be emailed to all ticketholders.

