Alive! The Zombie Musical in Concert, Starring Amanda Jane Cooper, Zach Adkins, Nicholas Belton, Will Be Available for Streaming

The concert was recorded live at the Pershing Square Signature Center in July 2019.

A concert version of Alive! The Zombie Musical, which was presented in July 2019 at the Pershing Square Signature Center as part of the New York Musical Festival, will be available to stream April 9 for 24 hours.

The cast is led by Amanda Jane Cooper (Wicked), Zach Adkins (Anastasia), Nicholas Belton (Great Comet), Lindsay Nicole Chambers (Hairspray), and Hunter Ryan Herdlicka (A Little Night Music) with Chris Dwan (Finding Neverland), Blaine Krauss (The Cher Show), Mary Page Nance (The Great Comet), Alex Gibson (SpongeBob SquarePants), Kennedy Caughell (Beautiful), and Daisy Hobbs (Aladdin).

Directed by David Ruttura, the evening featured musical direction by Taylor Peckham. Check out a music video for "I Am Zombie," featuring Adkins, above.

The new musical features a book and score by Josh Canfield and follows a unique zombie who embarks on a mystical journey in search of his lost humanity. Along for the ride is a madcap news reporter, her sidekick, and a depressed anchorwoman who is drawn to the thoughtful zombie.

The producers are seeking a suggested donation of $5 that will go directly to the cast and creatives of the concert to help the artists during this difficult time. Direct all donations to the show's Venmo account, @AliveTheZombieMusical.

The show will be available by clicking here.

For more information visit AliveTheZombiemusical.com.

