All About Antiheroes in the Metropolitan Opera's Next Free Streams

Catch past performances of Macbeth, Rigoletto, Faust, and more.

We all want the good guy to win, but let’s be honest: sometimes it’s more fun to watch the others. And how do you know who the good one even is? The Metropolitan Opera spotlights some of music’s greatest antiheroes—from the morally dubious to straight-up conniving—in Week 46 of the ongoing Nightly Met Streams Series.

The lineup continues January 25 with a free stream of Mozart’s Don Juan tale, Don Giovanni. Antics will ensue the following day with Rossini’s romp Le Comte Ory, with such titles as Faust, Rigoletto, and Macbeth on deck.

The free streams are available starting at 7:30 PM ET each night at MetOpera.org for 23 hours each. Check out this week's complete schedule below.

January 25: Mozart’s Don Giovanni

Starring Hibla Gerzmava, Malin Byström, Serena Malfi, Paul Appleby, Simon Keenlyside, Adam Plachetka, Matthew Rose, and Kwangchul Youn, conducted by Fabio Luisi. Originally broadcast October 22, 2016.

January 26: Rossini’s Le Comte Ory

Starring Diana Damrau, Joyce DiDonato, Susanne Resmark, Juan Diego Flórez, Stéphane Degout, and Michele Pertusi, conducted by Maurizio Benini. Originally broadcast April 9, 2011.

January 27: Gounod’s Faust

Starring Marina Poplavskaya, Jonas Kaufmann, and René Pape, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. Originally broadcast December 10, 2011.

January 28: Verdi’s Falstaff

Starring Lisette Oropesa, Angela Meade, Stephanie Blythe, Jennifer Johnson Cano, Paolo Fanale, Ambrogio Maestri, and Franco Vassallo, conducted by James Levine. Originally broadcast December 14, 2013.

January 29: Wagner’s Der Fliegende Holländer

Starring Anja Kampe, Mihoko Fujimura, Sergey Skorokhodov, David Portillo, Evgeny Nikitin, and Franz-Josef Selig, conducted by Valery Gergiev. Originally broadcast March 10, 2020.

January 30: Verdi’s Rigoletto

Starring Diana Damrau, Oksana Volkova, Piotr Beczała, Željko Lučić, and Štefan Kocán, conducted by Michele Mariotti. Originally broadcast February 16, 2013.